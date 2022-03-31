breaking Teen arrested after shots fired By Scott Rain scott.rains@swoknews.com Mar 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Officers from the Lawton Police and Lawton Public Schools departments keep watch outside Hugh Bish Elementary, 5611 NW Allan-A-Dale, Thursday afternoon following a shots fired call in the area. Scott Rains/staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lawton police arrested a teenager after shots were fired Wednesday afternoon in a northwest Lawton neighborhood.No one was injured in the incident. The teen was arrested near the Patriot Theater.The incident prompted Lawton Public Schools authorities to lock down Hugh Bish Elementary School, where some students were in an extended day program. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists