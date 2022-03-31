Hugh Bish on lockdown

Officers from the Lawton Police and Lawton Public Schools departments keep watch outside Hugh Bish Elementary, 5611 NW Allan-A-Dale, Thursday afternoon following a shots fired call in the area. 

 Scott Rains/staff

Lawton police arrested a teenager after shots were fired Wednesday afternoon in a northwest Lawton neighborhood.

No one was injured in the incident. The teen was arrested near the Patriot Theater.

The incident prompted Lawton Public Schools authorities to lock down Hugh Bish Elementary School, where some students were in an extended day program.

