As FBI agents bustle on the north end of the property around a mobile forensics vehicle, the doors stay open revealing a pink dress left hanging on the door Friday afternoon at 3318½ SW 6th. Investigators found evidence of murder at the home connected to a woman’s body found last week at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

A federal indictment was filed Tuesday against a man for allegations he killed a woman and left her body in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge last week.

Investigators said he confessed to bludgeoning the woman to death with a brick.

