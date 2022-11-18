Advanced Eye Site, 3414 Cache Road, Suite E, is collecting food to stock the pantries of Lawton Public Schools’ three middle schools.

A Donation Day event has been planned for Dec. 3. Tickets will sold for prizes, which include a turkey smoker and a car care kit. Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase food, according to a press release. The pantries have been established to ensure that children and their families do not go hungry, especially over weekends and extended breaks from school.

