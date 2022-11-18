Advanced Eye Site, 3414 Cache Road, Suite E, is collecting food to stock the pantries of Lawton Public Schools’ three middle schools.
A Donation Day event has been planned for Dec. 3. Tickets will sold for prizes, which include a turkey smoker and a car care kit. Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase food, according to a press release. The pantries have been established to ensure that children and their families do not go hungry, especially over weekends and extended breaks from school.
“Our goal is to provide as much food as possible to these schools before the students go on Winter Break,” Kristina Flaig, with Advanced Eye Site, said. “We feel these individuals should be able to enjoy their time away from school, spending time with friends, family and loved ones without concern of hunger.”
The food drive will be held from now until Dec. 10. Organizers are asking for donations of non-perishable food in sealed packages (no glass). Food that is easy to prepare, with little supervision, is preferred. Some suggestions are sauces, soups, beans, vegetables in cans or jars, honey, peanut butter, candy, boxed juices, long-life milk, pastas, bread and crackers.
Donations may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Advance Eye Site.