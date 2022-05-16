OKLAHOMA CITY — Schools will be better able to address the mental health needs students beginning this coming academic year following the signing of Senate Bill 626.
The measure, by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, and Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula, requires mental health facilities providing inpatient mental health care services for minors to share with parents the importance of informing their school about their students’ struggles and care received, according to a press release.
Bullard, a 15-year teacher, said the new law will help teachers and faculty be better prepared to meet the special needs of students in mental crisis and provide a safe and healthy environment for their success in the classroom, according to a press release.
Prior to enrollment, SB 626 will allow a student’s parent or legal guardian to disclose if their child has received inpatient or emergency outpatient mental health services from a mental health facility in the last 24 months. If such health information is disclosed, designated school personnel will meet with the parent and representatives from the mental health facility to decide if any accommodations are needed. These meetings can be conducted in person or via teleconference or videoconference. All disclosures and subsequent handling of student personal health information or other related records must comply with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act of 1974 and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, according to a press release.