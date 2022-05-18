OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed into law a bill that will restore injured law enforcement officers to half-pay status in the pension system and will increase future benefits for survivors.
House Bill 2065 by Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, improves the benefit structure for members of the Law Enforcement Retirement System who are injured in the line of duty and makes a similar improvement for purposes of computing benefits payable to the beneficiaries of the members of this system whose death results from performance of their law enforcement duties
The bill also will ensure those injured and their survivors will receive increased payments from the pension system whenever others in the system get a pay raise. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, for instance, are scheduled to get a 30 percent pay increase in Fiscal Year 2023 under the state budget being considered by the Legislature.
Ford said an actuarial study shows the fiscal impact to the law enforcement pension system will be minimal. Right now, the pension system is funded at 90.6 percent. With this change, it will go to 90 percent. He said the benefit will help law enforcement agencies recruit new officers and will help them keep ones who might otherwise consider retiring after the 10-year vested period.
Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, is the principal Senate author of the bill.
HB2065 passed with an emergency clause, making it effective immediately.