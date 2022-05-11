OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday signed into law a measure that would require the state to divest from any financial company that boycotts the energy industry.
House Bill 2034, the Energy Discrimination Elimination Act of 2022, is authored by Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore.
“Oklahoma is the state that fossil fuels built,” McBride said in a statement. “For more than 100 years, Oklahoma has been a major oil and gas producing state. While we’ve diversified to include other energy sources, our economy and thousands of Oklahoma jobs are connected to the oil and gas industry. It must be protected from global movements and liberal ideologies that seek to disrupt or even stop it.”
Sen. Mark Allen, R-Spiro, is the principal Senate author of the bill.
HB2034 requires the state treasurer to maintain and provide to each state governmental entity a list of financial companies that boycott energy companies. These entities must then notify the treasurer of the listed financial companies in which they own direct or indirect holdings, according to a press release.
The entity also must send a written notice to the financial company warning that it may become subject to divestment and offer the company the opportunity to clarify its activities. A state governmental entity must rid itself of at least 50 percent of the assets of a listed financial company within 180 days of the financial company receiving notice and 100 percent of the assets within 360 days after notice unless a loss of assets can be proven, according to a press release.
Entities also must report to the treasurer, the Legislature and the state’s attorney general any securities sold, redeemed, divested, or withdrawn from a listed financial company.