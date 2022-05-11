OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed two bills updating provisions of criminal justice reform legislation passed last year.
House Bill 4352, authored by Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang, and Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, exempts certain inmates from the requirement under the Sarah Stitt Act to complete resumes or practice job interviews prior to release from incarceration. Hill worked with Rep. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany, to develop the Sarah Stitt Act, which became law in 2021, according to a press release.
HB4352 exempts inmates 65 years of age or older, inmates released to medical parole or from the mental health unit, inmates released to another jurisdiction, inmates returning to community supervision from an intermediate revocation facility, and inmates deemed by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to be physically or mentally unable to return to the workforce, according to the press release.
House Bill 4353, which is also authored in the Senate by Weaver, directs the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety to allow the use of a certified copy of a birth certificate coupled with a DOC-issued consolidated record card to serve as a valid form of photo identification to obtain a Real ID Noncompliant Identification Card, according to a press release.
Both bills were signed on April 25 and go into effect Nov. 1.