OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill that increases the cap on costs for county road and bridge projects before engineering plans are required was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
House Bill 3740 by Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami, raises the estimated cost threshold before engineering plans and specifications are required to be submitted by county engineers. Estimated costs for constructing or reconstructing a culvert or bridge are raised from $150,000 to $300,000. Estimated costs for road grade-and-drainage projects are raised from $400,000 to $800,000, according to a press release.
“This adjustment to the dollar amount was needed because of the rising costs of materials, machinery and labor,” Bashore said. “This will allow county road and bridge projects to be completed in a more timely manner and will allow greater efficiency for our county engineers.”
HB3740 was a request bill by the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma. Bashore said the need for the legislation was brought to his attention by Ottawa County Commissioner District 3 and current ACCO President Russell Earls.
Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, is the principal Senate author of the bill.
“I’m glad the governor saw the importance of House Bill 3740 and signed this measure into law,” Montgomery said. “This is a cost-saving measure for our county officials as they grapple with rising materials costs for road and bridge projects and ensures better use of taxpayer dollars. I enjoyed working with Rep. Bashore and my colleagues in the Senate to get this measure across the finish line, and I appreciate their support.”