OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill ensuring 911 dispatchers receive training to render first-aid instructions in the hope of saving more lives was signed into law recently by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
House Bill 3278, authored by Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, is a clarification of law enacted last year.
Humphrey said the bill is primarily clean-up language making sure dispatchers are appropriately titled as public safety telecommunicators, which identifies them as first responders who perform a public service by receiving and dispatching calls for emergency assistance. This will ensure they receive the specialized training other emergency medical services (EMS) personnel undergo to help mitigate the loss of life.
The bill also transfers the administration authority of the Oklahoma Emergency Telephone Act from the Department of Public Safety to the Oklahoma 9-1-1 Management Authority. Instead of having two different departments responsible, there will now be only one, Humphrey said.
In addition, the legislation updates the definition of tariff rate to include current equivalents of rates. Finally, it repeals a section of law, now obsolete, which required the Statewide Emergency 911 Advisory Committee to make certain considerations in its recommendations for the development of a statewide 9-1-1 emergency telephone system.