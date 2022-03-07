OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill co-sponsored by Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, allowing for clinical trials on psilocybin and psilocin for the treatment of veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder passed the House on Monday.
House Bill 3414, authored by Pae and Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds, would create the framework for universities, institutions of higher education and research facilities to conduct clinical trials on psilocybin and psilocin for the treatment of certain ailments, according to a press release.
"I believe the research will show that there is a way to use this drug safely and responsibly, and it could save the lives of thousands of Oklahomans," Pae said. "While there is ongoing research in other states, we know that different scientists take different approaches, and having Oklahoma's top-notch researchers on this topic can only make the data better."
In the past two years, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) has designated psilocybin therapy as "breakthrough therapy," a designation only granted when preliminary evidence suggests a drug may be a significant improvement over currently available therapy, according to the press release.
Initial research conducted in other states indicates psilocybin has the potential to relieve the symptoms of depression for up to a year after one or two treatments. Psilocybin is thought to disrupt negative, repetitive depressive thoughts by acting on the part of the brain that produces serotonin, a chemical that regulates mood. There is also evidence to suggest that psilocybin can break the addictive pattern of thoughts and behaviors associated with excessive smoking and drinking, according to the press release.
Research would be limited to 10 mental health conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), treatment-resistant depression, treatment-resistant anxiety, traumatic brain injury (TBI), early-stage dementia and opioid use disorders, according to the press release.
According to a report from the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs, Oklahoma has the highest rate of suicide among veterans aged 18-34 in the nation.
All researchers would need to apply for a license with the State Department of Health and register with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs. Cultivation research must be registered with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture.
The bill requires a written report of the clinical trials and research conclusions be submitted to the Legislature by Dec. 1, 2025.
Texas passed a similar bill in 2021, and other states, including Utah, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Maine and Florida, are considering the authorization of these clinical trials, according to the press release.
The bill passed the House 62-30 and moves to the Senate, where it is authored by Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle.