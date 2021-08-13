OKLAHOMA CITY — At least two area hospitals continue to see a rise in patients exhibiting COVID symptoms.
Latest reports from the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services show DRH Health in Duncan and Comanche County Memorial Hospital are at max capacity for hospitalizations and ICU beds.
“Two weeks ago, we had two COVID patients, now we are caring for 27 patients hospitalized with COVID — from a pediatric patient to most patients in their 40s, 50s and 60s. Nearly 80 percent of our COVID patients have not been vaccinated,” said Nicole Jolly, marketing director for Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
“We do have a surge plan in place and we’re also being proactive and have implemented some pieces of that plan such as opening more beds and getting agency nurses to help with staffing,” she said. “We’re bringing in more staff to open more beds.”
With students returning to classrooms this week, she said staff are concerned there may be an uptick in cases, especially from unvaccinated students.
“CCMH officials are encouraging anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated 12 years of age and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine as we are seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospital cases,” Jolly said.
The call for more people to be vaccinated was echoed by Oklahoma State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye, who urged Oklahomans to get the vaccine, in pre-recorded video Thursday.
“We are seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and trends, due largely to the more contagious Delta variant, which is overwhelmingly impacting unvaccinated Oklahomans,” Frye said. “First and foremost, I want to urge every eligible Oklahoman to get the vaccine to protect themselves and those around them.”
Wednesday’s weekly state epidemiology report showed the continuing trend of unvaccinated Oklahomans testing positive and being hospitalized with COVID-19. Of 29,871 positive COVID-19 cases in July, 27,740 were unvaccinated individuals, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Frye said there are many Oklahomans who are unvaccinated, and “the vast majority” of COVID-19 related hospitalizations are unvaccinated individuals, including children who are not yet eligible, people with preexisting health conditions that preclude vaccination and those who have chosen, for a variety of reasons, to not get the vaccine yet.
“If you are not vaccinated at this time, you are at significant risk from more transmissible variants of COVID-19 like the Delta variant,” Frye said.
Oklahoma Senate Bill 658, signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in May, provides that a board of education for a school district or technology school district may only implement a mandate to wear a mask or any other medical device after consultation with the local county health department or city-county health department in an area that Stitt has declared a state of emergency.
Without the ability for schools to mandate masks, Frye said the best option to contain the spread is to get vaccinated.
“As many of our children return to the classroom this month, the best thing we can do for them is to get vaccinated,” Frye said. “We believe families and school districts are in the best position to determine which mitigation strategies to recommend to ensure students are able to safely meet in person. We are working with our local health departments to ensure families and school officials have access to resources like PPE and testing as students return to school.”
Fry said masking is a personal choice and he encouraged Oklahomans to make the choice based on their situation, personal health and activities they are participating in.