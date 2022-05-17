OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislative leaders announced an agreement today on the state budget.
The agreement will be sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt this week for approval.
HIGHLIGHTS
Savings: The Legislature did not spend its full appropriations authority in order to reserve more funds for savings. Savings are projected to increase to $2.6 billion next year – the highest level in state history, according to a press release.
Inflation relief: To help Oklahomans offset historic inflation, the budget returns $181 million to taxpayers in the form of one-time rebates of $75 for individuals and $150 for families, to be paid in December. It also makes vehicle purchases more affordable beginning July 1, 2022, by reinstating the 1.25 percent sales tax exemption on motor vehicle sales that was rescinded in 2017, returning an estimated $188 million to taxpayers.
Funding the police: The budget grants 30 percent pay raises to Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, valued at $14.2 million, and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents, valued at $5.3 million. The budget also increases funding for law enforcement training and academies, fighting crimes against children and officer mental health support.
Fighting federal overreach: The budget sends another $10 million, on top of $10 million appropriated last session, to the Office of the Attorney General to fight federal overreach by asserting Oklahoma's powers as a state under the U.S. Constitution to overturn or block unconstitutional federal policies.
Developmentally disabled waiting list: For the first time in state history, sufficient funding to eliminate the developmentally disabled waiting list at the Department of Human Services is contained in the budget. The $32.5 million increase for the waiting list — the largest single-year increase in state history — will provide critical services to more than 5,000 developmentally disabled Oklahomans who have requested but are not yet receiving state services.
Economic development: The budget reserves nearly $1 billion for economic development contingent upon Oklahoma being awarded Project Ocean, which would receive nearly $700 million under the Large-scale Economic Activity Development Act (LEAD Act) while another $250 million would retrofit areas in Oklahoma such as industrial parks to help recruit similar economic development megaprojects in the future.
KEY FACTS
The FY 2023 legislatively-appropriated budget is $9.7 billion, which is 9.7 percent, or $858.9 million, more than FY 2022.
The largest area of the budget continues to be education, at $4.2 billion, or 44 percent. In the agreement, public K-12 schools continue to be funded at the highest level in state history, $3.2 billion, on top of billions of dollars in federal pandemic aid for schools and surging local property tax revenues in many school districts, according to a press release.
Higher education receives $873 million, including a $60.6 million, or 7 percent, state appropriation increase, the largest increase to colleges and universities in recent history.
Health and human services is the second largest area of investment, at $2.8 billion, or 29 percent, of the appropriated budget, followed by transportation at 8 percent and public safety at 7 percent.
The legislatively-appropriated budget represents about a third of the total state operating budget, which also includes off-the-top tax apportionments to specific purposes, federal funding and more.
PROCESS
The budget agreement is contained in Senate Bill 1040, the general appropriations bill, and several companion bills to be introduced in the Joint Committee on Appropriations & Budget (JCAB) this week.
After JCAB hearings, budget bills can be heard in chambers of origin the next day and opposite chambers two days later.
A summary of the general appropriations bill is available at https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/OKHOUSE/2022/05/16/file_attachments/2160173/FY%2723%20GA%20Bill%20Summary.pdf