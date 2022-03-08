Stand with Ukraine Mar 8, 2022 Mar 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The citizens of Ukraine have shown unprecedented unity in the face of the recent invasion by Russia.In Wednesday's paper we will give you the opportunity to show your support for Ukraine also. We will print a full-page Ukraine banner that you may display in your window or other appropriate place.Please pick up a copy of The Lawton Constitution on Wednesday for your banner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ukraine Citizen Advertising Military Unity Banner Copy Invasion Opportunity Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists