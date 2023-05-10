WEATHERFORD — Stafford Air and Space Museum announced it will join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer.

The 2023 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 20 and end on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4. Find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

