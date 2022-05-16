Three Cameron employees have been honored as recipients of the university’s Staff Awards for Excellence.
Susan Hill, Jordan Lambert and Joseph Roberts are the recipients. Nominations were made by CU students, faculty and staff. In order to be eligible, nominees must have been employed full-time at Cameron for at least one year.
The Staff Award for Excellence in Campus Stewardship recognizes significant contributions to the campus community. Hill, an administrative assistant in the Department of Communication, English and Foreign Languages, received the award. The nominator stated that Hill has routinely been recognized as a “good steward of our budget” in departmental meetings.
The Staff Award for Excellence in Student Success recognizes a staff member who promotes a student-centered environment. Jordan Lambert, Academic and Financial Assistance Advisor at CU-Duncan, was honored with the award. The nominator wrote, “She has helped numerous students locate support resources both inside and outside of the university. In her advising role, she does an excellent job at helping students have realistic expectations of their Cameron University experience.”
The Staff Award for Excellence in Service recognizes exemplary contributions in the area of campus or community service. This year’s honoree is Joseph Roberts, stage technician. Cited as “an effective communicator and facilitator,” Roberts was also referred to as “a gem” and a “positive force.”
The Cameron University Staff Awards were created during the Fall 2014 semester at the recommendation of Cameron’s Staff Advisory Council.