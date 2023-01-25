The McMahon Auditorium Authority and the City of Lawton will host a sports medicine discussion event for Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma athletes and coaches next week.
The event will start at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris.
Leading the discussion is renowned professional athletic chiropractor Dr. Alan Sokoloff, owner and clinic director of the Yalich Clinic Performance and Rehabilitation in Glen Burnie, Md., where he has practiced for over 35 years.
Sokoloff is the team chiropractor for two-time NFL Super Bowl Champions, the Baltimore Ravens, since 1999. He is the team chiropractor for the Baltimore Orioles and the Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Orioles since 2009. He is also the team chiropractor for the University of Maryland.
Local schools and university athletic departments are encouraged to attend the free event to ask questions, learn and network with others. This event is also an excellent opportunity for students pursuing a degree in sports medicine, physical therapy, or athletic training certifications.
"I like to teach in a lively, interactive, and motivational way,” Sokoloff said. “Everyone will walk away learning something they can do to better themselves; whether you are a student athlete, parent, or coach/administrator, you will take away ideas to help your students prevent injuries and get better faster."
Although Sokoloff is not from Lawton, his wife was born and raised here, and his mother-in-law still lives here, which has given him the chance to appreciate the City and its surrounding areas.
“I'm excited about Lawton and the challenge of speaking to all age groups,” he said. “My top three goals are to educate, motivate, and entertain in a way that is educational for everyone and an exciting challenge. I'm even more excited to see the benefits that will come later after the talk.”
The discussion is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged. To register, go to swokarts.com. For more information, call (580) 581-3470.