Southwestern Medical Center (SWMC) announced Tuesday it has been selected to become part of a new national health system called ScionHealth.
Southwestern is part of LifePoint Health, which announced earlier this year plans to acquire leading post-acute provider Kindred Healthcare. As part of that acquisition, the companies announced it intends to create ScionHealth, a new company that will be comprised of 61 long-term acute care hospitals from Kindred and 18 of LifePoint’s hospital campuses and associated sites of care — including Southwestern Medical Center.
As part of ScionHealth, Southwestern will continue to have access to capital to invest in its facility and community, as well as resources and support to accelerate its ongoing efforts to enhance health care delivery and expand the services available in Southwest Oklahoma, according to a press release.
“The opportunity to join ScionHealth is exciting,” said Elizabeth Jones, chief executive officer at Southwestern. “As part of this new company, we will have access to more targeted resources and collaboration that will help us to serve our patients and communities in new ways and create new opportunities for our employees. We believe this transition will be a positive one for our employees, physicians and community. Members of the Lawton Fort Sill and surrounding communities will greatly benefit from this endeavor.”
Southwestern's leadership will remain the same, and all employees will transition to ScionHealth once the transition is completed. Rob Jay, executive vice president of integrated operations at LifePoint, will serve as ScionHealth’s chief executive officer. The company will be headquartered in Louisville, Ky.
While very little change in day-to-day operations is anticipated, Southwestern is committed to ensuring its transition to the new company is seamless for patients, providers and employees. Patients will continue to receive care from the providers they know and trust, and there will be no changes in any services — or in how patients or providers access care, according to the press release.
Pending regulatory approval and satisfaction of customary closing conditions, LifePoint and Kindred expect the launch of ScionHealth to be completed by the end of the year, according to the press release.