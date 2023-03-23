Southwestern Medical Center named to Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2023 List

Southwestern Medical Center has been named one of the World’s Best Hospitals by Newsweek magazine for the second consecutive year.

This prestigious award is presented annually by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world’s leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The 2023 awards list was announced on March 1 and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website, according to a press release.

