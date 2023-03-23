Southwestern Medical Center named to Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2023 List

Southwestern Medical Center has been named one of the World’s Best Hospitals by Newsweek magazine for the second consecutive year.
This prestigious award is presented annually by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world’s leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The 2023 awards list was announced on March 1 and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website, according to a press release.
“This award recognizes the high-quality outcomes and positive experiences we deliver each day to the patients who come through our hospital doors,” said Adam Bracks, CEO of Southwestern Medical Center. “It is a testament to our team of compassionate, highly skilled caregivers and their commitment to improving the health and well-being of those who entrust us with their care. We know Southwestern stands out as one of the best hospitals in the state — to make this ‘world’s best’ listing is quite an honor.”
Southwestern Medical Center has served the Lawton and Fort Sill communities for 115 years.
The hospital also holds a 4-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Newsweek and Statista developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking. Four data sources were used for the evaluation:
•Hospital recommendations from medical experts: an international online survey sent to more than 80,000 healthcare professionals;
•Patient experience: survey of patient satisfaction with hospitalization;
•Patient reported outcome measures: surveys measuring patient satisfaction with hospitals; and
•Hospital quality metrics: patient safety, hygiene measures, waiting times and quality of treatment.