Southwestern Medical Center was one of 153 hospitals included in the 2023 Becker’s Hospital Review (Becker’s) listing of “great community hospitals” released on Friday. Southwestern was the only hospital from the state of Oklahoma to make the list.

Hospitals recognized in the listing, per Becker’s, are lauded for their “clinical excellence, compassionate care and economic impact on their communities,” according to a press release.

