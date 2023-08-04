Southwestern Medical Center was one of 153 hospitals included in the 2023 Becker’s Hospital Review (Becker’s) listing of “great community hospitals” released on Friday. Southwestern was the only hospital from the state of Oklahoma to make the list.
Hospitals recognized in the listing, per Becker’s, are lauded for their “clinical excellence, compassionate care and economic impact on their communities,” according to a press release.
“We are honored to make this Becker’s listing and earn recognition as a great community hospital,” said Adam Bracks, CEO of Southwestern. “It is another validation of our team’s dedication to the well-being of our patients and our community. We certainly strive to provide high-quality, compassionate care, and that is reflected in our quality ratings, accreditations, and many innovative efforts to advance care in Southwest Oklahoma.”
Becker’s described community hospitals as “vital pieces of the overall healthcare system, expanding care access to patients who might otherwise need to travel great distances or face other barriers to care.”
Southwestern has a legacy of expanding quality care to the Lawton/Fort Sill area, according to a press release.
• It was the first hospital in Lawton to be awarded “Accreditation with Commendation” – the highest level of accreditation awarded by The Joint Commission, the nation’s oldest and largest accrediting body.
• The Southwestern Rehabilitation Center was the first rehabilitation facility in the area to receive a three-year accreditation from the Commission for Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), and the center has now received nine consecutive CARF accreditations.
• In addition to its primary hospital campus, the 92-bed Southwestern Behavioral Health Center fills a vital community and regional need with inpatient services for children, adolescents, and adults.
• Southwestern Medical Center also has a Sleep Disorders Center.
• And, the hospital holds accreditations or certifications as a Primary Stroke Center, a Chest Pain Center, and Ambulatory Health Care provider, as well as for Laboratory Services.
The hospital’s exceptional services have earned recognition even prior to this Becker’s listing. Southwestern was the only hospital in Southwest Oklahoma to receive a Leapfrog “A” in Spring 2022 (at the time, its fourth consecutive A rating) and was included in Newsweek’s 2022 U.S. list of the World’s Best Hospitals, ranking No. 236 nationally and No. 3 in Oklahoma among hospitals of any size or specialty.
Southwestern contributed more than $8 million in healthcare services in 2022 for charity and other uncompensated care, and contributed more than $400,000 that year to initiatives and organizations that work to improve the community, according to a press release.
“Southwestern Medical Center is fortunate to be a part of a great community,” said Bracks. “We have the privilege of caring for its residents, and the opportunity to make a positive impact on their lives. This recognition is more ‘icing on the cake’ for a team that’s not only part of this community but chose to care for others as their profession.”