Southwestern Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021.
This national distinction recognizes SWMC’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital. This is the third, consecutive “A” Grade SWMC has received, according to a press release.
“Achieving a third, consecutive ‘A’ Grade is a reflection of our commitment to providing high-quality, safe care to our patients,” said Elizabeth Jones, CEO at Southwestern Medical Center. “We consider it an honor to be recognized for our patient care and quality outcomes.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
