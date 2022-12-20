DUNCAN — Christmas came early for several Southwest Oklahoma communities when Rural Economic Action Plan funds were announced.

This year the Association of South Central Oklahoma Government received $2,590,909.09 in Rural Economic Action Plan funds to distribute. That is up from $1,504,191 in 2021. The Association of South Central Oklahoma Government received 67 applications totaling $3,039,937.43. ASCOG was able to award 57 ASCOG REAP grants totaling $2,590,909.09. The grant awards range from $30,000 to $136,363.63

Recommended for you