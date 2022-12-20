DUNCAN — Christmas came early for several Southwest Oklahoma communities when Rural Economic Action Plan funds were announced.
This year the Association of South Central Oklahoma Government received $2,590,909.09 in Rural Economic Action Plan funds to distribute. That is up from $1,504,191 in 2021. The Association of South Central Oklahoma Government received 67 applications totaling $3,039,937.43. ASCOG was able to award 57 ASCOG REAP grants totaling $2,590,909.09. The grant awards range from $30,000 to $136,363.63
The REAP grants that have been awarded will be used to fund many different projects from engineering, water/wastewater repairs, street repair, storm sirens, repairs/upgrades to community facilities and public safety projects.
The grants include several to towns in Tillman County for a disinfection byproducts project. The grants for are engineering fees associated with the project, which will be funded through the Department of Environmental Quality’s drinking water state revolving fund. Several towns in Tillman County test high for the disinfection byproducts.
DEQ will partner with the towns for the actual project, but these grants will fund the engineering needed.
Some of the grants in Southwest Oklahoma are:
Byars: $136,363.63 for a water project;
Walters: $80,000 for street repairs;
Marlow: $70,000 for storm sirens;
Carnegie: $65,000 for street repairs;
Stephens County Rural Water District No. 2: $45,000 for Conservation District dam repair;
Stephens County Rural Water District No. 3: $61,000 for waterline repair;
Town of Hydro $60,000 for a water project;
Anadarko $60,000 for fire hydrants;
Temple: $45,000 for engineering costs for water treatment plant work;
Tillman County District No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3: $30,000 each for show barns;
Medicine Park: $40,000 to purchase a police car ;
Tipton: $32,500 for Tillman County Regional DBP project;
Apache: $45,000 for streets;
Cache: $45,000 for sewer engineering;
Central High: $45,000 for community center repairs;
Chattanooga: $30,000 for storm sirens;
Comanche County Conservation District: $32,352 for a lime spreader;
City of Comanche: $45,000 for street repairs;
Cotton County Districts No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3: $45,000 for an ambulance facility;
Cyril: $45,000 for a bay for the volunteer fire department;
Faxon: $51,686 for storm drainage;
Fletcher: $45,000 for a public works storage building;
Fort Cobb: $45,000 for waterline engineering;
Frederick: $32,500 for Tillman County DBP project;
Geronimo: $45,000 for an excavator;
Grandfield: $32,000 for Tillman County DBP project; and