Southwest Oklahoma sees a 116 percent increase in COVID-19 ICU hospitalizations

A spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations has left at least two area hospitals at maximum capacity.
Southwest Oklahoma saw 116 percent increase in COVID-19 related ICU hospitalizations and an 81 percent increase in COVID hospitalizations, according to numbers published Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
This surge has DRH Health in Duncan and Comanche County Memorial at maximum capacity.
Brandie Combs, District 5 Health Department director, said the numbers are concerning as hospitals play a critical role in the community’s infrastructure and to the health and well-being of its citizens.
“We are seeing a definite increase,” Combs said. “Driven by the fact there is an increase in COVID positive patients, hospitals are reaching capacity, ICU beds are becoming harder to come by and patients are being sent out of the local community and sometimes out of state to receive care. Additionally, we are seeing a larger number of younger patients being admitted to local hospitals.”
As students return to classrooms this week, she said school administration officials have worked to develop plans to keep students, teachers and staff safe; however, she said there is still a risk of transmission and possible outbreak associated with groups of people meeting indoors.
“We (health department) recognize the benefit of keeping children in school and we understand how to achieve that through past experiences,” Combs said. “We continue to recommend and promote the use of mitigation strategies like social distancing, mask wearing, particularly for those who cannot get the vaccine — like children under 12 years old or those who choose not to get it — and good hand hygiene.”
In a meeting with the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber to discuss back to school amid a COVID-19 surge, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister expressed concern that schools no longer have the option to mandate masks.
“While excitement and high hopes are certainly palpable this week, so, too, is uncertainty. Some 654,000 students are under 12 and therefore cannot be vaccinated and schools no longer have the autonomy to determine mask requirements,” Hofmeister said in a comment posted to the education department’s official Facebook page. “Many of us will be holding our collective breath these first few weeks while school resumes.”
The Associated Press reported Hofmeister will meet this week with Gov. Kevin Stitt to discuss whether he will issue an emergency order, because of rising coronavirus cases, which would allow school districts to require masking.
During a conference last week, Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Health Enterprise Chief Quality Officer, said only 23 percent of students between the ages of 12 and 17 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and only around 20 percent are fully vaccinated. This means a large population of unvaccinated students will be returning to schools, he said. He warned without masks, there would be no way to keep the Delta variant out of schools.
The Delta variant is the predominant strain of the virus in the United States and is highly contagious — nearly twice as contagious as previous variants, according to CDC reports. This variant is particularly affecting the 12- to 35-year-old population, a group that tends to be less vaccinated than others.
the Constitution staff requested comments from Stitt’s office, Comanche County Memorial Hospital and DRH Health regarding COVID-19 numbers and surge preparations, however no response was received.