Southwest Oklahoma Iris Society to present iris show Apr 28, 2023

Southwest Oklahoma Iris Society will present its annual flower show Sunday in the Dillard's Court at Central Plaza.The public is invited to view from 12:30-4 p.m.Theme for this year's show is "A Classy Affair". The show consists of irises grown locally by club members.Displays of single named specimen, creative designs, photography and educational information will be available.