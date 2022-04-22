Southwest Oklahoma Iris Society sets show Apr 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Southwest Oklahoma Iris Society will have a show, “The Iris Virus,” on Sunday in Central Plaza, 200 SW C.Entries are due between 8-10 a.m. Entries must be in place by 10:30 a.m. for judging. The show will be open to the public from 12:30-4 p.m.Divisions will be in horticulture, youth, education and design. Awards will be given for first through third place and honorable mention.Call 580-365-4674. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Show Southwest Oklahoma Iris Society Broadcasting Events Sport Awards Honorable Mention Horticulture The Iris Virus Place Recommended for you Online Poll Do you support Oklahoma's ban on abortions? A new law makes performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or $100,000 fine. You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists