The Southwest Oklahoma Iris Society will have a show, “The Iris Virus,” on Sunday in Central Plaza, 200 SW C.

Entries are due between 8-10 a.m. Entries must be in place by 10:30 a.m. for judging. The show will be open to the public from 12:30-4 p.m.

Divisions will be in horticulture, youth, education and design. Awards will be given for first through third place and honorable mention.

Call 580-365-4674.