Southwestern Medical Center announced Monday that healthcare executive Adam Bracks has been named the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Bracks replaces Elizabeth Jones, Southwestern’s CEO since 2019. Bracks’ first day will be Oct. 31
Updated: October 24, 2022 @ 6:04 pm
“We are thrilled to welcome Adam to Southwestern and look forward to the contributions he will bring to the hospital and the Lawton/Fort Sill community,” said Robert Wampler, president of Community Hospitals for ScionHealth, the parent company of Southwestern Medical Center. “Adam brings a strong track record of success as a hospital CEO, improving important metrics like clinical and quality performance, growth, recruitment, and operational success at every hospital he has served. We are confident he can make a similar, positive impact at Southwestern.”
For most of the past four years, Bracks served as CEO of two hospitals, Siloam Springs (Arkansas) Regional Hospital and Physicians’ Specialty Hospital in Fayetteville, Arkansas. During his tenure, each hospital improved quality measures and financials and expanded services, according to a press release. In prior roles — as CEO of AllianceHealth Seminole in Seminole, Oklahoma, and CEO of SoutheastHEALTH Center of Stoddard County in Dexter, Missouri — his hospitals achieved similar successes, according to a press release.
Bracks attained a Senior Executive Masters of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physiotherapy from Curtin University of Technology in Perth, Australia.
“Adam is a great fit to lead our hospital,” said LuAnne Gallagher, chairperson of the Southwestern Medical Center Board of Trustees. “He’s been successful leading other hospitals across the Midwest, including in Oklahoma, and he values so many of the things important to Southwestern and this community. Adam’s results-based, action-oriented, hands-on leadership style, his transparency and open communication, coupled with his willingness to effect change when needed will have a positive impact on our Southwestern family, the patients we serve, and the greater Lawton-Fort Sill community. We are excited to have him on board.”
Bracks said the opportunity to move back to Oklahoma and lead Southwestern was too good to pass up.
“I’m fortunate to step into a role at a hospital that is simply the best in this area in terms of quality and clinical measures,” Bracks said in a statement. “We obviously have a strong team in place and an equally strong culture, and as a new CEO, you can’t ask for a better starting point. Together, I think we can continue excelling at our mission of serving the health and wellness needs of those in the Lawton-area community.”
