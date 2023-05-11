breaking Some residents may have low water pressure May 11, 2023 May 11, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy MetroCreative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Crews have discovered an issue coming from the Medicine Park Water Treatment Plant that is impacting the North High Zone.The North High Zone in Lawton is located from Fort Sill Boulevard to Northwest 38th Street and from Rogers Lane to Cache Road.Citizens in this area will see a drop in water pressure until the issue is resolved, according to City of Lawton officials. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists