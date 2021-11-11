In honor of Veterans Day, veterans at the Lawton VA Clinic on Fort Sill were greeted with gift bags and cards of appreciation from active duty service members of the 2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment on Wednesday.
“To have the active-duty trainees here brings a mutual appreciation between veterans and active duty soldiers,” said David Rollins, health care system specialist, Lawton VA Clinic.
The active duty soldiers handed out bags with snacks and drinks as well as handwritten cards expressing their gratitude to veterans.
“For Veterans Day, we created cards for a new program called New Generation Tribute to our veterans,” said Capt. Carmen Martinez, chaplain from 2nd-6th ADA Unit. “Something simple that we can deliver to patients as they are admitted. All members of the battalion wrote a message thanking veterans for what they have done for us.”
Many of the soldiers passing out the goody bags and cards were soldiers who recently completed basic training and were waiting to begin their military occupation specialty training at Fort Sill.
“Seeing their smiles makes us happy because if it wasn’t for them, some of us wouldn’t be here today,” said Pvt. Zach Dickmeyer. “We enjoyed speaking and learning from each veteran we gave a gift bag to.”
Veterans in the clinic waiting areas spent time before their appointments talking and sharing stories with the new generation of soldiers.
“When a soldier comes into the clinic in uniform, they are a magnet to veterans,” said Rollins. “They are typically younger than the veterans we serve and they really enjoy sharing their stories with the younger soldiers. It’s really special.”