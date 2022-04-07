Cameron University piano students of Hyunsoon Whang will move from classroom to performance to demonstrate their accompanying skills.
They will accompany vocal students of Christian Morren in a recital that will allow pianists and vocalists to shine during Soiree: Liederabend, slated for 7:30 p.m. April 12 in the McCutcheon Recital Hall. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for senior/military/non-Cameron students. CU students, faculty and staff are admitted free with CU I.D.
Students scheduled to perform are pianists Brittany Dabbs, Malcolm Gehlbach, Lillie Hodgson and Gina Staffieri, all of Lawton. They will share the stage with vocalists Destiny Abila, Altus; Samantha Cook, Rachel McCurry, and Marckese Williams, all of Lawton.
“Accompanying requires a lot of communication and connection with whoever you are playing for,” Hodgson said. “It’s a different level of responsibility than just relying on yourself to play a part or solo because you’re also partially responsible for someone else’s performance.”
“Of all art songs, Lieder (songs with German text) have the most celebrated tradition, history and repertoire,” said Whang. “Franz Schubert alone wrote over 600 Lieder, then Schumann, Brahms and Wolf continued the legacy of this intimate genre. Not only are they beautiful, one can learn so much from these Lieder — the perfect marriage of poetry and music, how to phrase, breathe, balance and listen to each other. Singing and playing Lieder is an essential part of musical study for singers and pianists.”