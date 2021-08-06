The majority of this list was first printed on Aug. 5, 2001, in celebration of Lawton’s centennial birthday.
Seventy-eight of these items are brought to you by Gwen Jacoby of Color Graphics, who has the C.W. “Pappy” Patton photography collection.
The others were added by staff members for Lawton’s Centennial and more were added for Lawton’s 120th birthday.
Remember....
1. When Cache Road was called “62 Trail?”
2. Newsreels at the movies and Little Lulu cartoons?
3. Bank nights at the Ritz Theater?
4. The C.C. Cafe?
5. Horse-drawn fruit and vegetable wagons with peddlers crying “waaatermelons, caaantaloupe?”
6. Drinking Bosco?
7. The Ingraham Hotel?
8. Northcutt and Croker Groceries?
9. When I Avenue was a canal?
10. The restrooms underneath the sidewalks on the east side of the courthouse?
11. The Pure Ice Cream Store?
12. Circling the blocks on D Street to find a parking place on Saturday nights, sitting on the fenders and watching the people go by; then, when the stores closed at 9 p.m., moving to the 300 block on C where you didn’t dare venture out of your car, but sat and watched the drunks and fights in front of the local bars?
13. Goo Goo Avenue?
14. Lawton’s first swimming pool — Stephens — at 2nd and H?
15. Tonsillectomies at the Angus clinic?
16. The Click-Locke Motor Company?
17. When tents were home?
18. Keegan Hotel?
19. Filling fruit jars with lightning bugs?
20. The courthouse lawn squirrels?
21. “Call For Phillip Morris?”
22. Mose Drug, owned by Mose Preston, local pharmacist and self-appointed doctor — If you had an illness you were to “Go ask Mose”?
23. When Medicine Park was “the playground of the Southwest?”
24. The Medicine Shows at 11th and Park starring Bubbles?
25. Mayor Whitaker?
26. Old South Cafeteria?
27. Channel 7 when it was only black and white?
28. The Shamrock Club?
29. Cowboy dances at Doe Doe Park?
30. Storing perishable food on the ledge outside the window in the winter?
31. Fort Sill’s firepower demonstrations and square dancing helicopters at the air shows?
32. When the only football stadium in town was Roosevelt Stadium on Dearborn?
33. The Palace Theater?
34. When Cameron University was an agricultural college?
35. When most telephones were on a party line?
36. Craterville Park?
37. Pecan Springs Campground, closed because of Fort Sill?
38. When Lawton City Hall was Emerson Elementary School?
39. Hilltop Country Club?
40. When Fina Gas Co. gave away pink air to prevent your tires from rotting?
41. When all the grocery stores gave away baby chicks at Easter?
42. When they had tea dancing at the Midland Hotel?
43. Chili Billy’s on the 200 block of D where you could get a bowl of chili with crackers for a dime, and the waitress would ask you, “Do you want all meat or would you like some beans?”
44. Wayside Inn on the way to Meers?
45. The Pache Inn at Medicine Park, complete with gambling and dancing?
46. When you could catch a boat at Lake Lawtonka dam and ride to the Sheridan Lodge for dinner, drinks and dancing, then ride the boat back to the dam?
47. When you could turn south at the Medicine Park Y and go about half a mile to buy a bottle of “White Mule?”
48. Ramey’s pool hall?
49. The fluoroscope machine at Dutcher’s Shoe Store on D?
50. Herman’s Pig Sandwich?
51. Washboards?
52. When the burlesque troops would come to town and go broke and end up sleeping on the post office lawn at 5th and E?
53. Fels-Naptha Soap?
54. Beatle Cards?
55. Burlesque shows at the Orpheum?
56. Chief Huntinghorse walking around with his long braids and top hat?
57. When you could take Ma and Pa and the whole family to the movie for a dime?
58. Sid’s hamburger joint, where hamburgers could be gotten for a nickel?
59. When all the Lawton High basketball and football players worked at the White Way Grocery?
60. Street cars that ran from C Avenue over to 2nd Street and out to Fort Sill?
61. When Central Jr. High was the only junior and senior high in town?
62. When hot summer nights could be whiled away with a 15-cent watermelon?
63. Cord automobiles with spare tires on the fenders and big exhaust pipes running along the side?
64. Mineral Wells swimming pool north of East Gore where people danced and bathed on Saturday nights and where countrified bootleggers brewed their best?
65. Raw milk?
66. When there were go-go dancers in the windows of some of the bars on C?
67. When water was delivered for a quarter a barrel?
68. Nickelodeons?
69. Mayor Walter Fuller?
70. Garvin’s Hat Shop?
71. Jones’ Drug Store?
72. Austin Drive-In Theater?
73. Skating at Lost Bridge?
74. The country school house at Sheridan and Cache Road. which later became the Rag Mop Inn?
75. Sitting in the booths in the AB Drug and watching the people go by?
76. When Sheridan Road was a string of mud holes, commonly known as “Lover’s Lane,” which could only be used in dry weather?
77. Duff Hardware at 3rd and D?
78. When Cameron dug an artesian well but found there was too much fluoride in the water?
79. The escalator at Sears?
80. Drive-through milk stores?
81. When Cameron’s dean of students made you cut your hair and shave your beard before you could enroll?
82. The Howard Smith Ford Time Tire in the Diana Dome Theater?
83. Spookie Bridge?
84. The flippers on the curves on the old road to Cache?
85. When you could go out the back door of Kress’s Store and go across the alley into the back door of McClellan’s Store?
86. The Indian in front of the Geronimo Hotel?
87. “It’s a great day for a town our size”?
88. Riding the bus to Fort Sill?
89. Roosevelt Stadium?
90. When the only thing on Sheridan Road between Fort Sill and Cache Road was a dairy farm where you could go buy fresh milk?
91. The saddles at The Saddle Bar?
92. Street dances, when the streets were closed and they sold sandwiches and soft drinks, and bands played music?
93. The Top Value Stamp Store?
94. Blizzards and steak fingers at Dairy Queen?
95. When LaSill Milk and Ice Cream was at Northwest 2nd and Dearborn? It had the best ice cream in town.
96. Midland Hotel?
97. The Bryan Caf? and Millard’s Caf??
98. When McDonald’s changed its hamburgers sold signs?
99. Bulldoggers?
100. When tumble weeds blew down the streets, and snowmen were made out of tumble weeds?
101: Playing on the steps outside JC Penneys?
102: Seeing the gogo boots of gogo dancers in the windows of downtown establishments?
103: When Central Mall was built?
104: Having milk delivered to your house?
105: “It’s a great day in Southwest Oklahoma.”
106: When Lawton had more than one Dairy Queen. Can you name the locations?
107: Shopping at Wackers.
108: The pneumatic tubes at C.R. Anthonys?
109: The dairy farm where Lowes and Home Depot are now?
110: Visiting Eagle Park.
111: Roller-skating at Doe Doe Park
112: Eating at the lunch counter at Earl Drug.
113: Hankins Drive-In and Mt. Scott Drive-In.
114: Eating at Fong Village
115: Reading The Lawton Morning Press
116: The fire that destroyed the sanctuary of First Baptist Church in the 1970s.
117: The tornado that hit south Lawton.
118: Seeing the Christmas lights on the Boulevard of Lights.
119: When the City Hall annex was the post office.
120: When Mrs. McMahon answered her own doorbell.