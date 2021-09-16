A vast amount of smoke may be seen coming from Fort Sill’s West Range. There is a fire currently burning through grass in the impact area, which is creating the smoke.
Fort Sill firefighters also are performing back fire operations to ensure it remains in the impact area. The fire began at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday during routine training. Post firefighters responded with brush trucks, according to a press release from Fort Sill Public Affairs Office.
Lt. Col. Michael King, Directorate of Emergency Services director and Provost Marshal, said there are many steps taken to ensure fires from the range areas do not get out of control. One of those preventive measures include firebreaks on post they maintain year-round.
The team has already implemented one prescribed burn this year to remove hazardous fuel on post, and will conduct more in the coming months.
