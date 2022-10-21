Comanche Cares, a community giving initiative by Comanche Nation Entertainment, has donated 25 skateboards for Saturday’s Ramp It Up Skate Jam.
The skateboards were donated so more skaters will have the opportunity to participate in the jam, which is the Comanche Nation Community Opioid Intervention Pilot Project’s inaugural event.
“The skate jam offers younger generations an opportunity to showcase their passion, while also building a stronger support system within our community,” said Mia Tahdooahnippah, CEO of Comanche Nation Entertainment. “Our goal is to ensure those who may not have the resources to participate can through our donation.”
The Ramp It Up Skate Jam will serve as part of CN-COIPP’s broader initiative to raise awareness, create a support network and increase treatment and recovery for opioid use disorder within the local community, according to a press release. Comanche Cares’ donation supports the CN-COIPP in its mission to generate and provide access to essential community resources.
“We are focused on supporting our community and those with the same mission,” Tahdooahnippah said in a statement. “Raising awareness on the crucial issues impacting our society is an essential step towards improving quality of life and the strength of our community.”