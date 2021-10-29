Silver Alert issued for woman with dementia Oct 29, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lawton Police Department issued a Silver Alert Friday afternoon for a 76-year-old woman with dementia.Maria Marroquin has gone missing, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer. She was last seen at 5508 NW 31st.Marroquin is suffering from dementia, Grubbs said. She speaks mainly Spanish and could have a Great Pyrenees dog with her. She has short gray hair.If found call, 580-581-3272. Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Maria Marroquin Dementia Zoology Silver Alert Andrew Grubbs Great Pyrenees Lawton Police Department Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists