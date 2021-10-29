The Lawton Police Department issued a Silver Alert Friday afternoon for a 76-year-old woman with dementia.

Maria Marroquin has gone missing, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer. She was last seen at 5508 NW 31st.

Marroquin is suffering from dementia, Grubbs said. She speaks mainly Spanish and could have a Great Pyrenees dog with her. She has short gray hair.

If found call, 580-581-3272.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.