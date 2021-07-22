FREE READ
ANADARKO — The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for a 55-year-old woman considered “in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.”
Dawn Sherrill was last seen at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 23055 Caddo County Road 1377 wearing tan capri pants, a smoky gray scrub top that reads “Anadarko Vet,” and gray shoes. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Jeff Lewis, she was diagnosed with brain cancer and recently underwent brain surgery which may have left her confused and not knowing where she’s going.
Sherrill was seen driving a red and black 2007 Ford F-15 with an Oklahoma license plate number of DLN579.
Contact law enforcement if you have information leading to Sherrill’s location.