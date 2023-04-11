Fort Sill has announced that Jamaican-American reggae rapper, singer, and songwriter Shaggy and multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and record producer Andy Grammer will perform for the Lawton-Fort Sill community at the inaugural SillFest on May 5-6.

The free two-day concert will be held on the Fort Sill Polo Field and is open to the public. Gates open at 5 p.m.

