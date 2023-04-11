Fort Sill has announced that Jamaican-American reggae rapper, singer, and songwriter Shaggy and multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and record producer Andy Grammer will perform for the Lawton-Fort Sill community at the inaugural SillFest on May 5-6.
The free two-day concert will be held on the Fort Sill Polo Field and is open to the public. Gates open at 5 p.m.
SillFest kicks off May 5 with an opening performance by the 77th Army Band at 5:30 p.m. followed by headliner Shaggy.
Orville Richard Burrell, known by his stage name Shaggy, is a Grammy award-winning musician. He also is a former United States Marine who served in the Persian Gulf War. After his military service, he embarked on a musical career and established himself as one of the top reggae musicians in the United States.
Day two of SillFest is May 6 with an opening performance by special guest, lovelytheband, at 5:30 p.m. followed by headliner Andy Grammer.
Andy Grammer is an American singer, songwriter and record producer who gained popularity after the release of his platinum certified single “Keep Your Head Up” from his debut studio album, “Andy Grammer.”
Lovelytheband is an American indie pop band consisting of vocalist Mitchy Collins, guitarist Jordan Greenwald, and drummer Sam Price. The band is best known for their single “Broken” which charted on several U.S. Billboard charts.