OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate approved a trio of bills Monday honoring the service and sacrifice of Oklahoma’s military and their families.
Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee chair Frank Simpson, R-Springer, authored the bills to ensure veterans are provided a proper burial and to help Oklahoma’s heroes save money in various areas.
House Bill 1067, also known as the Dignity in Burial Act, directs the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA) to establish a program to provide burial grants of up to $1,000 for honorably discharged veterans who lacked the financial capability prior to their death to prepare or provide for interment or cremation. To qualify for the grant, the deceased must be a veteran who died in Oklahoma and was not in the custody of the Department of Corrections (DOC) at the time of their death. The applicant must provide documentation regarding the deceased veteran’s burial location and that an appropriate casket and memorial headstone were provided, if interred. Reimbursement will come from the Indigent Veteran Burial Revolving Fund, or the ODVA Revolving Fund, should funds be insufficient in the first fund.
HB 3050 would exclude the sales price of a purchased vehicle from the $25,000 annual sales tax allowance provided for 100% disabled veterans and the unmarried surviving spouses of such veterans. This would be limited to one vehicle every three years.
Rep. Tommy Hardin, R-Madill, is the House author of HB 1067 and HB 3050.
HB 1800, by Rep. Eric Roberts, R-Oklahoma City, extends eligibility for in-state tuition to Oklahoma colleges and universities to veterans who left service in the last 10 years, up from five. The measure also allows any service member who was stationed in Oklahoma for more than one year at any time in the previous 10 years to be eligible for in-state tuition. These benefits will also apply to the veteran’s spouse and dependents.
The bills will go before Gov. Kevin Stitt for his final consideration. If signed, the new laws would go into effect on Nov. 1.