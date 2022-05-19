Senate OKs bill eliminated motor vehicle sales tax May 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OKLAHOMA CITY — On Wednesday, the Senate approved Senate Bill 1075 to reinstate the full sales tax exemption on motor vehicles and tractor trailers.The Legislature removed the 1.25 percent of the exemption in 2017. SB 1075 now moves to the House for further consideration. If approved, it will go to the governor’s desk.If signed into law, the tax exemption would go into effect on July 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Online Poll Should the federal government forgive all student loans? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists