OKLAHOMA CITY — On Wednesday, the Senate approved Senate Bill 1075 to reinstate the full sales tax exemption on motor vehicles and tractor trailers.

The Legislature removed the 1.25 percent of the exemption in 2017. SB 1075 now moves to the House for further consideration. If approved, it will go to the governor’s desk.

If signed into law, the tax exemption would go into effect on July 1.

Recommended for you