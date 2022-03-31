OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate Judiciary Committee gave approval to House Bill 2972 on Tuesday, a measure that would make it easier for Oklahomans to access a medical exemption for jury duty.
Authored by Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, the legislation would add physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses to the list of approved medical personnel authorized to provide a medical exemption for prospective jurors. Currently, only a licensed physician can provide documentation verifying that a medical condition could render a juror unfit for service.
“This is a real issue in rural Oklahoma because some folks may not have immediate access to a physician to receive a medical exemption,” Burns said. “We are facing a shortage of healthcare workers not only in our state, but nationwide. This simple change to allow PAs and APRNs to verify that a medical condition is prohibitive to being sat on a jury would close a huge gap in access for many Oklahomans who need a medical exemption.”
Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener, is the primary author of the measure.
“This was a request bill from the LeFlore County court clerk who sees many people who need a medical exemption from jury duty, yet they have a hard time securing one because they are miles from a medical doctor,” West said. “This will allow them to get an exemption from a physician assistant or nurse practitioner closer to home, saving both them and the courts time and expense.”
The measure passed unanimously out of committee and is now eligible to be heard by the full Senate.