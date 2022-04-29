OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate has passed a bill by Sen. Chris Kidd, R-Waurika, to attract research and development companies to Oklahoma.
House Bill 4354 would direct the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology to provide matching grants for eligible companies that partner with Oklahoma’s research universities or nonprofit research institutions to foster research and development in the key industries, according to a press release.
“As we continue working to diversify our economy, this type of sponsored research will help us stay competitive with other states and attract more research companies to Oklahoma,” Kidd said. “Currently, OCAST’s highly competitive awards only go to existing companies already in our state. This bill would set aside a pool of funds specifically for companies who choose to relocate here and want to perform research and development with our great research institutions.”
Under the Research and Development Attraction Grants Program, the matching grants could be awarded to cover up to 50 percent of the cost of the project, not to exceed $100,000. To be eligible, a business must:
•Be an Oklahoma-based small business (less than 100 employees);
•Operate in aerospace and autonomous systems, life sciences, or energy diversification;
•Partner with an Oklahoma-based research entity;
•Conduct its research and development project within Oklahoma; and
•File an application with OCAST showing the total cost of the project and demonstrating private capital to fund at least 50 percent of the project.
The bill returns to the House for final consideration before moving on to the governor’s desk.