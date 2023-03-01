Senate approves bill to ‘lock the clock’
on Daylight Saving Time
OKLAHOMA CITY — The full Senate approved Senate Bill 7 on Tuesday, which would stop Oklahoma from changing the clock twice a year and lock in Daylight Saving Time (DST) year round.
This legislation relies on the Sunshine Protection Act to be passed at the federal level before being enacted in the state. The Sunshine Protection Act gives states the rights to choose to permanently adopt Daylight Saving Time or practice standard time. Nearly half of the states have already passed legislation to stop their clock, with 19 choosing DST.
SB 7 moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration.
Education Committee votes in favor
of updating career teacher definition
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate Education Committee unanimously approved Senate Bill 332 Tuesday to modify how career teachers are defined in Oklahoma.
Former teacher, Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa, said her bill recognizes that teachers often move between districts in their early years to seek better opportunities and would help those individuals to be recognized as career teachers.
Currently, Oklahoma defines a career teacher as one who is employed in one district for 3-4 consecutive years. SB 332 modifies that definition to remove the location requirement and simply use the years of service, plus superior and effective TLE ratings, to determine one’s qualification as a career teacher.
SB 332 moves before the full Senate.
Senate approves firearm theft bill
OKLAHOMA CITY — The full Senate has given approval to a measure cracking down on firearm thefts.
Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, is the author of Senate Bill 859, which was approved on Tuesday.
SB 859 would increase the maximum prison term from two years to five years, and increase the maximum fine from $1,000 to $2,500 for the theft of a firearm.
Weaver’s legislation next goes to the House of Representatives.
Senate approves interstate
teacher compact bill
OKLAHOMA CITY — The full Senate has given unanimous approval to a bill that would make it easier for teachers in military families to resume their careers after being transferred to a new state.
Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, is the principal author of Senate Bill 467, creating the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact (ITMC) Act.
Under SB 467, Oklahoma would be able to join other states in a teaching compact, allowing educators with an eligible license held in a compact member state to be granted an equivalent license in another compact state, without submitting additional materials, taking state-specific exams, or completing additional coursework. Teachers moving into a compact member state would still have to go through the receiving state’s background check process. The bill also directs the creation of the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact Commission comprised of states that have enacted the compact, and providing for the commission’s powers, duties, membership, meetings, and rule-making authority.
SB 467 moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration.
Bill to increase pay for jury duty
OKLAHOMA CITY — The full Senate approved legislation Tuesday to increase compensation for citizens serving jury duty.
Senate Bill 713, by Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, would increase pay for jurors in non-federal courts from $20 to $30 per day.
Hicks noted that juror reimbursement in Arkansas and New Mexico is $50 a day while others allow for a pay range for courts anywhere from $6 to $50.
Trial jurors for federal court cases receive $50 a day. While the majority of jury trials last less than a week, jurors can receive up to $60 a day after serving ten days on a trial. Federal Grand jurors are also paid $50 a day but can receive up to $60 a day after serving 45 days or more.
SB 713 will be sent to the House for further consideration.
Bill addressing illegal medical marijuana operations heads to full Senate
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate Business Committee unanimously approved Senate Bill 806 on Monday, assisting with the regulation of the medical marijuana industry.
The bill, by Sen. Brent Howard, R-Altus, was requested by Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (OBNDD) and the Attorney General’s office. The legislation would restrict how many marijuana business licenses could use the same physical address for their applications.
SB 806 would require proof that a medical marijuana business license applicant has possessory right to the real estate where their business will operate by submitting a copy of an executed deed of conveyance or a signed lease for the property. No address or physical location would be allowed to have multiple licenses within the same category.
“By requiring full disclosure of possessory right, OMMA and OBN will be able to ensure no illegal operations or bad foreign actors are abusing Oklahoma lands and citizens,” Howard said. “This bill would also ensure we know that there are no straw purchasers for illegal foreign owners coming in after the initial application.”
SB 806 will go before the full Senate.
— Compiled from press releases