U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, center, met with members of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce this week. From left are Mike Brown, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, and Krista Ratliff, president and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., welcomed the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce to Washington last week.
He was awarded the Lawton Fort Sill Bison Award for his years-long work to support the Oklahoma military.
“I was glad to welcome the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce to Washington this week,” Inhofe said. “I was also honored to receive the Lawton Fort Sill Bison Award. I’ve said it before: Lawton is the gold standard for community support and it shows in the success we’ve seen in growing Fort Sill’s missions.
“In the most recent defense authorization bill, I am glad we were able to secure funding to support the FISTA, expedite the establishment of the permanent schoolhouse to train all U.S. service members in counter-UAS technology and support the Army’s modernization priorities with our two Cross-Functional Teams. We are in the most dangerous world of my lifetime and Fort Sill is critical to U.S. Army success. I will continue to fight to ensure that Oklahoma and the military have what they need to get the job done.”
“Senator Inhofe has always been a champion for Lawton Fort Sill and I was glad we had the chance to see him this year in Washington,” said Mike Brown, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army. “From keeping the FISTA supported to securing funding to advance Fort Sill’s work on counter-UAS, Sen. Inhofe has always worked hard on behalf of our post and the Oklahoma military. We have all been encouraged by his dedication to public service all these years — he is well deserving of the Lawton Fort Sill Bison Award. We look forward to continuing making him proud at Fort Sill.”