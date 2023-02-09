OKLAHOMA CITY – Sen. Bill Coleman announced Wednesday that he will be signing on as the Senate author of fellow Ponca City Republican Rep. Ken Luttrell‘s House Bill 1027 to legalize sports betting in Oklahoma.

“Oklahomans love their sports — we have the lottery, three horse tracks, and the most tribal casinos of any state. Sports betting through our tribal partners would simply provide another opportunity for our state’s sports fanatics to have some fun while creating thousands of new jobs and millions in revenue to further boost our economy,” Coleman said. “With the popularity of sports betting exploding around the nation, I hope our legislative colleagues realize the tremendous fiscal impact this will have on our state and approve sports betting this session.”

