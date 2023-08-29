Lawton Public Schools will add extra security measures at high school football games, beginning Friday.
Attendees will be checked with a hand-held wand and bags will be checked before entering Cameron Stadium. Although the district has their own police department, there also will be increased security with the presence of Lawton and Cameron University police officers. Barriers will be added at each entrance as well as the area around the field of play, according to a press release from Lawton Public Schools.
“The additional precautions were made to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and fans,” Superintendent Kevin Hime said in a statement. “We want everyone to come and feel safe and be comfortable to come to our games and support their school.”
While bags are not entirely banned, LPS students will not be allowed to bring in backpacks and fans are encouraged to bring a wallet sized bag or wallet instead to make the process go smoother. Bags will be searched as well.
Fans will also be asked to not congregate up by the concession stands and restrooms as well as down by the locker room/field house prior to, during, and after games. All spectators will be asked to leave the stadium through the three designated exits as soon as possible following the end of the contest, according to the press release.
These measures will be in place moving forward starting with the Eisenhower High School vs. MacArthur High School football game on Friday at Cameron Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Hime asks fans to be patient with the new process and to plan ahead for a longer wait time to enter the stadium while the process is being ironed out.
“All of these procedures are to ensure the maximum amount of safety for our LPS families and fans,” Hime said. “We don’t want our families to feel it will take away from the excitement of the great tradition of Friday Night Lights in our community, but instead another level of security enhancements.”
In a statement, Lawton Public Schools officials said the measures are being taken due to recent events across the state. Last week a teenager was shot and killed at a football game in Choctaw. At least one other person was shot and two people suffered broken bones while fleeing gunfire, according to Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall.