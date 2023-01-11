Trooper join the search

Riding ATVs, Oklahoma Highway Patrol search and rescue team members search along the railroad tracks in Cyril Wednesday while looking for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.

 Courtesy the Oklahoma Highway Patrol

CYRIL — The search continues for a 4-year-old Cyril girl missing since Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation began around 2 p.m. Tuesday when a postal carrier reported finding the 5-year-old sister of Athena Brownfield, 4, near her home at 225 W. Nebraska, according to Brook Arbeitman, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) information officer. The OSBI originally identified her as 3 years old but has since confirmed she is 4.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.