CYRIL — The search continues for a 4-year-old Cyril girl missing since Tuesday afternoon.
The investigation began around 2 p.m. Tuesday when a postal carrier reported finding the 5-year-old sister of Athena Brownfield, 4, near her home at 225 W. Nebraska, according to Brook Arbeitman, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) information officer. The OSBI originally identified her as 3 years old but has since confirmed she is 4.
“The postal carrier knew the 5-year-old wasn’t where she was supposed to be,” Arbeitman said. “Law enforcement has been working on this since postal carrier notified the Cyril police.”
The older sister, who did not need medical care, is now in protective custody with the State of Oklahoma, Arbeitman said.
"Of course she was frightened," she said, "that goes without saying when you’re a 5-year-old."
The location of the girls' parents "remains under investigation," Arbeitman said. The beginning of the timeline begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday, she said, but the investigation into events continues.
"We are finding things that we hope might give us clues we might find where she is,” she said. "We'll see what happens as the investigation progresses.”
Law enforcement began searching Tuesday afternoon and the OSBI joined the effort around 9 p.m. after Cyril police requested assistance, Arbeitman said.
A search for the girl continued through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, according to Arbeitman during a press briefing Wednesday morning.
“Everybody’s been out here overnight,” she said. “It’s still an active and ongoing investigation. Right now, our top priority is finding this missing girl.”
Athena has limited verbal capacity, Arbeitman said.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) deployed its helicopter with infrared cameras to assist in the search, as well as watercraft and ATV-equipped search and rescue crews Tuesday and today. Arbeitman also credited all who are assisting the Cyril Police Department, OHP and OSBI: the Cyril Fire Department; Verden, Anadarko, Apache and Fletcher police; the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office and numerous volunteer organizations searching with rescue dogs.
During an afternoon press conference, Arbeitman said additional partners, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Comanche Nation and soldiers from Fort Sill were joining the effort.
While stopping short of claiming "evidence" has been found, searchers have been collecting items “that could be relevant; I’m not going to call them evidence.”
On Tuesday night, many members of the community joined the search throughout the Caddo County community of less than 1,000.
Arbeitman asked that concerned citizens check abandoned structures on their property. Do not self-deploy in searching, however, she said, if you want to assist in the search effort, go to the Family Life Church, 204 W. Idaho, which is acting as a command center for the search.
“Think of a place where a 4-year-old could crawl into,” she said. “She’s a little child and she’s missing. She’s out on her own in the elements.”
Anybody in Cyril with a Ring doorbell camera or other type of security camera on their property is asked to bring it to the Family Life Church, Arbeitman said.
A search warrant execution was underway today at the Brownfield’s parents’ house. Arbeitman asked that people don’t read too much into that. Police tape surrounding the home is to protect the integrity of the home and search, she said.
“It’s standard procedure,” she said. “Right now, our priority is to find her.”
Although an Amber Alert hasn't been issued due to guidelines, residents within 15 miles of the incident received a missing and endangered child notification.
Arbeitman recognized there has been a lot of speculation regarding Athena's disappearance on social media. She asked that people let the investigators do their jobs before disseminating information.
"Talk on social media can be counterproductive to the investigation," she said. "Please don’t report or spread rumors on social media."
The blonde-haired, blue-eyed Athena was last seen wearing a butterfly hoodie, according to Arbeitman.
When asked about the search as it continued toward the night, Arbeitman said the goal of the search at this point is to find Athena alive.
"Going forward through the night, It’s obviously going to be ongoing," she said. "We’re going to be here until it moves to a different phase.”
If you have any information about Athena’s whereabouts, contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.
— Story has been updated following a 2 p.m. Wednesday press conference.