Science Museum Oklahoma is among the limited number of institutions selected by NASA to receive and share the initial images from the telescope, nicknamed “Webb” by NASA. The images are expected to be released at approximately 9:30 a.m. CST and will be livestreamed both on Science Museum Oklahoma’s website at www.smo.org and on its social media @sciencemuseumok.
The James Webb Space Telescope is the largest and most powerful space telescope ever constructed and will provide the first glimpses of the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe, looking back in time over 13.5 billion years. Ultraviolet and visible light emitted by those very first objects has been stretched or “redshifted” by the universe’s continual expansion and arrives today as infrared light. Webb is designed to “see” this infrared light with unprecedented resolution and sensitivity, according to a press release.
“Webb can detect the heat of a bumblebee as far away as the moon,” according to John Mather, Senior Project Scientist.
Webb also will be used to study planets and other bodies within the solar system to help scientists determine their origin and evolution as well as compare them with exoplanets, planets that orbit other stars.
In addition to releasing images July 12, Science Museum Oklahoma will host multiple events in July highlighting astronomy and the James Webb Space Telescope, according to a press release.
