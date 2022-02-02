Several schools and other entities have announced plans for closures or other scheduling changes due to today’s expected winter weather storm.
Lawton Public Schools will hold classes virtually today and Thursday. A decision on Friday classes will be made at a later time as officials monitor the weather.
Cameron University will close its Lawton and Duncan campuses today also.
Offices will be closed and instruction in all course formats will be cancelled. Faculty will inform students in their individual classes about specific alternative arrangements, according to a press release.
Duncan Public Schools will be closed today, as will Cache Public Schools. Cache schools also will be closed Thursday. The district will hold classes virtually on Friday, which was already scheduled.
Officials at Western Oklahoma State College in Altus announced that the campus will be closed today and Thursday.
LATS buses will only operate counter-clockwise for all fixed route services today.
Paratransit and Fort Sill Shuttle will operate as normal; however, LATS strongly recommends rescheduling trips unless they are absolutely necessary.
Thursday service will be determined by 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Updates will be given on the LATS Facebook page, ETA Spot bus tracking app, and the LATS website.
For questions, call 580-248-5252.
Hearts that Care, 1313 W. Gore, will be closed Thursday. Patients with appointments for that day will be rescheduled. They may call 580-354-9007.
Central Plaza announced that it will be closed on Thursday.
The Comanche Nation Casino has rescheduled its vaccine clinic. The clinic, which was scheduled for Thursday, has been rescheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 10 in the administration building in the casino parking lot.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be given, along with flu shots. The clinic is for all team members and guests who are 12 and over. A parent or guardian must be present with those aged 12 to 18. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and bring their vaccination card.