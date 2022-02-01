UPDATE: 5 p.m.

LATS buses will only operate counter-clockwise for all fixed route services on Wednesday.

Paratransit and Fort Sill Shuttle will operate as normal; however, LATS strongly recommends rescheduling trips unless they are absolutely necessary.

Thursday service will be determined by 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Updates will be given on the LATS Facebook page, ETA Spot bus tracking app, and the LATS website.

For questions, call 580-248-5252.

UPDATE: 3:48 p.m.

Hearts that Care, 1313 W. Gore, will be closed Thursday. 

Patients with appointments for that day will be rescheduled. They may call 580-354-9007.

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

Duncan Public Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Cache Public Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The district will hold classes virtually on Friday, which was already scheduled.

Lawton Public Schools announced Tuesday that classes will shift to virtual learning on Wednesday and Thursday.

The school district will assess weather conditions and make a decision later about holding classes Friday.

In addition, Child Nutrition staff are preparing meals for two days for students to take home with them. Those meals will be given out today.

Also, officials at Western Oklahoma State College in Altus announced that the campus will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.