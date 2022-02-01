Entities make closing decisions Feb 1, 2022 Feb 1, 2022 Updated 5 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save UPDATE: 5 p.m.LATS buses will only operate counter-clockwise for all fixed route services on Wednesday.Paratransit and Fort Sill Shuttle will operate as normal; however, LATS strongly recommends rescheduling trips unless they are absolutely necessary.Thursday service will be determined by 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Updates will be given on the LATS Facebook page, ETA Spot bus tracking app, and the LATS website.For questions, call 580-248-5252.UPDATE: 3:48 p.m.Hearts that Care, 1313 W. Gore, will be closed Thursday. Patients with appointments for that day will be rescheduled. They may call 580-354-9007.UPDATE: 3 p.m.Duncan Public Schools will be closed Wednesday.Cache Public Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. The district will hold classes virtually on Friday, which was already scheduled.Lawton Public Schools announced Tuesday that classes will shift to virtual learning on Wednesday and Thursday.The school district will assess weather conditions and make a decision later about holding classes Friday.In addition, Child Nutrition staff are preparing meals for two days for students to take home with them. Those meals will be given out today.Also, officials at Western Oklahoma State College in Altus announced that the campus will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meal Nutrition Education Transports School Food Staff Bus Lat School District Decision Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists