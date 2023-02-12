School propositions top election on Tuesday

Several Southwest Oklahoma school districts are seeking approval on bond issues when voters go to the polls on Tuesday.
Voters in Snyder will vote on a $1.5 million bond to address infrastructure problems at three schools — John D. Moeller Primary, Snyder Elementary and Snyder FFA building — specifically, water and sewer line issues.
Superintendent Travis Gates said most of the water and sewer lines date to the Works Progress Administration era.
“We paid to have cameras run through them and there are roots,” he said. “We have multiple issues with water pressure.”
Gates said as far as he can tell, the last bond issue passed in Snyder was in 1979 for the “new” gym and band facility.
“We ran one (a bond issue) in 2020 and didn’t get it done,” he said. “We took care of some issues with federal money. Hopefully people will realize how desperately we need this.”
If the bond passes, property taxes will increase by 17½ percent for five years.
Empire Public Schools is seeking a $885,000 bond for flooring in the cafeteria, 27 new heating and air units, purchase of a truck for the ag department, LED lights at the softball, baseball and football complex and scoreboards for each sport.
Superintendent Justin Smith said there is no projected tax increase if the bond passes.
“With the economy, we are trying to keep this one kind of low and do some things we’ve put off,” he said.
Blair Superintendent Jimmy Smithy said his district is asking for $835,000 to reroof the main school building, except for the gym, to purchase heat and air units for the gym and to buy a vehicle to transport students to activities.
The five-year bond would increase taxes 17 percent. The district is coming off a five-year bond to buy buses.
Grandfield Public Schools is seeking a $420,000 bond to purchase two vehicles, buy a server, replace kitchen equipment, buy interactive screens for all classrooms, replace the outdate fire alarm panel at both schools, build a carport at the bus barn, place awning at the entrance to the elementary school, repair or replace the ag shop door, and purchase four welders for the ag shop.
There will be no projected increase in property taxes if the bond issue passes.
Comanche Public Schools is seeking $3.95 million bond issue. More than half of the bond would go toward construction, remodeling and renovation of high school rooms.
The rest of the bond would be used to build a safe room and band room at the high school, purchase a vehicle for the ag department, buy band instruments and uniforms, repair roofs on buildings district wide, renovate and remodel the greenhouse, purchase new playground equipment and make improvements to playground at the elementary school and repair or resurface the track.
This bond would replace a 2018 bond and no new taxes would be incurred.
All school bond issues in Oklahoma must pass by a 60 percent margin.
COMANCHE COUNTY
Snyder Public Schools proposition
Empire Public Schools proposition and board member for Office No. 3: Terri Cobbs, Jerry Thomas Whatley and Susan Kay Dresser
COTTON COUNTY
City of Walters council member — council member at large: Rick High, Wes Eidson and Jonathan Turner.
Empire Public Schools proposition and board member for Office No. 3: Terri Cobbs, Jerry Thomas Whatley and Susan Kay Dresser
Grandfield Public Schools proposition
GREER COUNTY
Granite Public Schools proposition and Blair Public Schools proposition.
JACKSON COUNTY
City of Altus council member Ward 4: CJ Morris and Christina Wallace
Blair Public Schools proposition
KIOWA COUNTY
Blair Public Schools proposition and Snyder Public Schools proposition
STEPHENS COUNTY
Velma-Alma Public Schools proposition, Empire Public Schools proposition and Comanche Public Schools proposition.
Empire Public Schools Office No. 3: Terri Cobbs, Jerry Thomas Whatley and Susan Kay Dresser
Bray-Doyle Public Schools proposition and board member Office No. 3: Larry Osborne, Jason Smith and Amanda Archer.
TILLMAN COUNTY
Snyder Public Schools proposition and Grandfield Public Schools proposition.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.