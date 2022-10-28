Tickets are still available for Great Plains Technology Center Foundation’s fundraising gala next week.
The gala is the main fundraising source for scholarships, which the foundation gives to students each year.
Updated: October 28, 2022 @ 4:40 am
The foundation offers several different types of scholarships, said Karen Bailey, executive director of the Great Plains Technology Center Foundation.
“There are several places where the money goes,” Bailey said. “One is scholarships and one is emergency grants. An emergency grant can be to a high school student or can be to an adult student for anything from gas money to ‘I need a uniform’ to ‘I need rent.’ It really is designed to take the burden of worry off them so they can concentrate on school.”
The foundation also provides stipends for students to attend leadership classes. About $60,000 in scholarships were given last year to adult career development students — those who attend evening classes. The foundation also gives a 13th year scholarship to those who meet certain criteria. These are students who choose to attend Great Plains after high school rather than attend college.
In all, the foundation gave about $180,000 last year to more than 240 students and has budgeted $140,000 for next year, Bailey said.
The foundation is seeing a surge in emergency grants, Bailey said, which she attributes to the economy. The same increasing costs that Lawton residents also are affecting students, she said.
The gala also will feature live and silent auctions. Some of the items included in the auction are a two-night stay at a bed and breakfast in Medicine Park, courtside tickets to a Thunder basketball game, a painting by Hodd Wicker, a home-cooked dinner for six, a set of Goodyear tires and a hand-made quilt from Pat Henry.
