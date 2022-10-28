Great Plains Technology Center Foundation gala

Amanda Bay, banquet chairman for the Great Plains Technology Center Foundation gala, shows off some of the items that will be included in the live and silent auction at next week’s gala.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Tickets are still available for Great Plains Technology Center Foundation’s fundraising gala next week.

The gala is the main fundraising source for scholarships, which the foundation gives to students each year.

Recommended for you