The Comanche County Health Department will again open a drive-through testing site on Saturday in Lawton.
The drive-through will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Drivers will need to use the entrance on Southwest G Avenue and proceed to the Expo Building.
There is no out-of-pocket expense for the test, but people should bring their insurance card if they have it.
The COVID test is for people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been exposed to the virus in the past five days. The testing site is not recommended for those seeking testing results for employment requirements, travel or medical procedures.
Those attending the COVID testing are encouraged to pre-register online before arriving to help keep the line moving. Go to: osdh.immytech.com. Select ‘Great Plains Coliseum’ at the collection site.
This drive-through is the third one for the county health department this week. A fourth drive-through is scheduled for next Jan. 15.
Other services to include flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines/boosters also will be available to those who request them at the drive-through.
The Comanche County Health Department will have additional extended hours on Monday at its facility, 1010 S. Sheridan, for those who need a COVID-19 vaccination or test. The extended hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.