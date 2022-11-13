FREDERICK — Officials with the Oklahoma Transit Association will showcase the Rolling Oklahoma Classroom (ROC Bus) during an interactive event, open to the public and students, on Tuesday.
The public also will benefit from visiting the bus as it travels around the state to learn how to use transit as a mode of travel for the 99 percent of Oklahomans who live within a mile of a transit route. Rolling Oklahoma Classroom Bus staff members Morgan Cook and Jackie Gritz will be on site to share information about transit rider opportunities, transit careers, and human trafficking awareness, as well as host medical students from Great Plains and provide hands on wheelchair securement training, according to a press release.
“Public transit employees often find themselves in situations where they can make a difference in the life of a passenger,” said OTA board president Ryan Landers. Landers also serves as the General Manager of the Lawton Area Transit System.
“The Rolling Oklahoma Classroom takes high-quality training opportunities, like ADA Wheelchair Securement practices and human trafficking prevention, directly to service providers all throughout the state who may not otherwise receive hands-on training or have to travel great distances to receive those,” he said.
Andrea Ball, OTA executive director, explained the importance of human trafficking awareness as a component of the Rolling Oklahoma Classroom bus. “Human trafficking awareness is a significant issue, especially in Oklahoma where our interstate system serves as a crossroads of America. According to the Polaris Project, 42 percent of survivors of human trafficking said buses were used in facilitation of their exploitation and 26 percent of survivors said public transit played a role in at least one exit attempt. A primary goal of the Rolling Oklahoma Classroom Bus is to provide statewide educational programming that’s specifically targeted to help increase awareness of human trafficking, including the red flags and responses when those situations arise in transit.”
The Rolling Oklahoma Classroom will be available to every community, tribal nation, and public event in Oklahoma by request and at no cost. The bus will be available to all 37 transit agencies across the state to provide transit worker training. Organizations interested in requesting a ROC Bus visit should contact the OTA at oktransit@oktransit.org.
The project is made possible through strong public and private partnerships that includes a $350,475 grant from the Federal Transit Administration, as well as matching funds from state organizations and private business, and several other stakeholders, including Embark, Tulsa Transit, Grand Gateway EDA, the Chickasaw Nation, Oklahoma Transit Association, and several private companies.