FREDERICK — Officials with the Oklahoma Transit Association will showcase the Rolling Oklahoma Classroom (ROC Bus) during an interactive event, open to the public and students, on Tuesday.

The public also will benefit from visiting the bus as it travels around the state to learn how to use transit as a mode of travel for the 99 percent of Oklahomans who live within a mile of a transit route. Rolling Oklahoma Classroom Bus staff members Morgan Cook and Jackie Gritz will be on site to share information about transit rider opportunities, transit careers, and human trafficking awareness, as well as host medical students from Great Plains and provide hands on wheelchair securement training, according to a press release.

Recommended for you